Global Internet Slashes Domain Registration Prices

Olathe, KS -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/28/2007 -- Global Internet (http://gi.net) is pleased to announce the reduction of per-year domain registration and transfer prices for COM/NET/ORG/INFO/BIZ top-level domains to $7.87/year. In addition to the newly reduced standard pricing, the Registrar is also offering an additional promotion for .INFO domains for even a lower price of $1.49/year and .NET domains for $4.89 until December 27th, 2007 to everyone.



"While other registrars are increasing their prices dynamically with hidden additional costs at checkout, we've decided to slash our prices inclusive of any ICANN fees" said Shane Kinsch, the parent company's CEO. "Our goal is to offer aggressive pricing to all our customers and resellers and to gain additional market share of overall domain registrations and customer loyalty."



Global Internet also provides many additional value-added services such as web and email hosting, website builder services, domain forwarding, mail forwarding and managed DNS at one of the lowest price points available to any end user he added.



Registrants will be able to take advantage of this domain name registration price reduction starting today. Large portfolio customers and reseller prices could even be lower and are asked to contact the Registrar directly for any additional discounts.



About Global Internet

NetraCorp LLC dba Global Internet (http://gi.net) - An ICANN accredited registrar specializing in expert global domain name management and administration for corporations, law firms and IP professionals. Global Internet provides global domain registration and renewal services along with global domain name portfolio consolidation.



They can be contacted at reg@gi.net or +1.913.871.0454 to learn more about their worldwide domain name, DNS and digital certificate capabilities.







Contact:

Shane Kinsch

Global Internet

PO Box 3406

Olathe, KS 660633406

United States

+1.913.871.0454

reg@gi.net

http://gi.net



