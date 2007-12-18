Kre8Tiveworkz Invited To 13Th Annual Intercontinental Make-A-Wish® Ball

Pembroke Pines, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/28/2007 -- Kre8tiveworkz, distributor of exquisite personalized poetry gifts is proud to announce that it was formally invited as a participant in the 13th Annual InterContinental Make-A-Wish® Foundation's black tie gala.



This year's Special Guest Honorees were Florida Governor Charlie Crist, Motion Pictures Superstar Sharon Stone and live entertainment was from Natalie Cole.



Stephanie R. Pacheco-McRae of the Make-A-Wish® Foundation said, "We are pleased that you were a part of this prominent Make-A-Wish® famed event. Your personalized poetry gifts only added to the magic of our night. Thank you for helping us share the power of a wish®."



The concept of Reality Rhyming® uses each letter of a person's name written downward in acronym form to unfold a distinct and inspirational poetic story that captures and embraces particular moments or occasions in a person's life.



About Kre8tiveworkz

Kre8tiveworkz is an established South Florida based company that designs, creates and distributes exquisite personalized poetry gift masterpieces of enduring style and pristine craftsmanship under the branded and innovative writing sytle of Reality Rhyming®.

