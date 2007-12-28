OpSource Delivers Ribbit's New Mobile Voice Application for Salesforce.com

Montclair, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/28/2007 -- OpSource™, the SaaS delivery experts, today announced that Ribbit, Inc., Silicon Valley's first phone company, chose OpSource On-Demand to deliver its new Ribbit for Salesforce application, which integrates mobile voice communications with salesforce.com. OpSource provides Ribbit with the design, assembly, configuration and ongoing management of the infrastructure Ribbit needs for its application. OpSource also provides a 100 percent uptime guarantee and customized Success-Based PricingSM consistent with Ribbit's revenue model.



Ribbit for Salesforce integrates telephony into salesforce.com, allowing users to manage phone calls and voice messages much in the same way they manage email. For example, when customers call the mobile phones of sales representatives who use Ribbit for Salesforce, the sales representatives can then answer the calls with an on-screen Ribbit Phone embedded in every salesforce.com page. The Ribbit integration also provides one-click dialing, enabling users to call prospects and customers from their computers and track the communications. Ribbit for Salesforce requires no downloads and allows sales representatives to keep their existing mobile phones and numbers.



Crick Waters, Ribbit vice president, strategy and business development, said, “We have no shortage of in-house knowledge and experience with setting up and managing infrastructure. But we want to keep our focus on the things we do best such as furthering the development of the Ribbit for Salesforce integration and the Ribbit platform – and leave the rest to others. Although our Ribbit for Salesforce integration has significantly different requirements than the average software-as-a-service application, OpSource meets our needs completely.”



Ray Solnik, President, OpSource, said, “Our thorough understanding of Ribbit's product and its business enabled us to tailor a web application delivery solution to meet their specific requirements. And our Success-Based Pricing perfectly complements Ribbit's financial model. Because we charge for what our customers deliver rather than for the resources they consume, we can confidently say that Ribbit's success is our success.”



