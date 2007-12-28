Virtual Assistant Networking Association Announces Premier Partnership with Virtual Assistant Manager, the First Web-Based Software Developed for Virtual Assistants

Surrey, British Columbia Canada -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/28/2007 -- The wait is finally over for Virtual Assistant Networking Association (VANA) members. After years of “making due” by piecing together software intended for other industries, VANA announced today the formation of a Premier Partnership with leading web-based software developer Contemporary Web Plus, Inc., maker of Virtual Assistant Manager software (www.virtualassistantmanager.com). Virtual Assistant Manager is the first comprehensive task-based online software system developed specifically for virtual assistants.



As a Premier Partner, Virtual Assistant Manager is offering discount rates to all VANA members. VANA’s Premier Partners are relevant to the Virtual Assistant industry and are recommended so that VANA members’ businesses can succeed. VANA members are interested in products and services that are helpful to small business owners, virtual assistance, work at home moms, networking, software and other computer-related areas. The VANA message board is very active and is the largest in the VA world with over 7,500 members. It is an ideal website to advertise on if your product or service falls within this market of virtual assistants and small business entrepreneurs.



Tawnya Sutherland, Founder of VANA in 2003, states “Anyone who works virtually online with clients will appreciate the simplistic yet effective use of this communication software. Not only does it keep the Virtual Assistant organized and on top of their clients' tasks but also gives their clients timely records of how far along their specific projects are at a quick glance. It is an organizational and communication software resource that should be a staple in any Virtual Assistant's toolbox.”



Virtual Assistant Networking Association (VANA) is the largest business network for aspiring and successful Virtual Assistants and Virtual Achievers to share, learn, and succeed! At VANA, industry experts and Virtual Assistant newbies mix it up to uncover all things new and exciting in the world of Virtual Assistance, while supporting one another and striving to promote the Virtual Assistant industry. So join the fun and stop by the VANA Forum today at www.vanetworking.com.



“We wanted to create an easy-to-learn and easy-to-use software system that serves as the primary business tool for virtual assistants and personal assistants,” said Robert A. La Loggia, President, Contemporary Web Plus, Inc. Contemporary Web Plus, Inc. is a technology firm that specializes in the development of web-based software solutions for a wide variety of applications and industries, including a focus in the virtual assistant and personal assistant fields. Contemporary Web Plus’s software clients include Fortune 500 companies (PepsiCo), universities (Penn State University), school districts, governments (U.S. State Department), small and medium sized businesses and individual service providers. For more information, please visit: http://www.contemporarywebplus.com.



About Tawnya Sutherland

Tawnya Sutherland, founder of Virtual Assistant Networking Association (VANA) http://www.vanetworking.com and author of the Virtual Assistant Startup System (VBSS), is a Certified Internet Marketing Specialist sharing her expertise to help aspiring and successful VAs turn website clicks into cash for them.