NTI Introduces XTENDEX® USB KVM Extender with Stereo Audio

Aurora, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/28/2007 -- Network Technologies Inc today announced the addition of the XTENDEX USB KVM Extender with Stereo Audio, to its popular line of KVM extenders. The ST-C5USBVA-300 USB KVM Extender extends a USB keyboard/mouse, VGA display and stereo speakers up to 300 feet via CAT5/5e/6 cable.



Each ST-C5USBVA-300 extender consists of a local unit that connects to a computer and provides local keyboard, monitor, mouse and speaker connections, and a remote unit that connects to a keyboard, monitor, mouse and speakers. The local and remote units are interconnected via CAT5/5e/6 cable.



The USB KVM Extender supports crystal clear 1280x1024 resolution at 300 feet; higher resolutions up to 1920x1440 are supported at shorter distances. The unit supports keep-alive keyboard/mouse emulation for flawless operation. This USB KVM extender allows you to conveniently back-rack broadcast quality servers without impact to post-production operations.

Available for immediate sale, the ST-C5USBVA-300 USB KVM Extender costs $475 each.



NTI units connect between computers and peripherals, are easy to use, and require no special tools or software for immediate operation. Customer satisfaction is supported with a two-year warranty on all parts and labor and a 30-day satisfaction guarantee. Responsive customer service and technical support are available to assist with product selection and user questions (800-742-8324, fax 330-562-1999, email sales@ntigo.com).



Related Information:

Network Technologies Inc web site: www.networktechinc.com



XTENDEX USB KVM Extender Information:

http://www.networktechinc.com/usbkvm-300.html



