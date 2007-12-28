FL Advertising Agency CAP Sends Electronic Greeting Card Loaded with Holiday Tunes

Sarasota, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/28/2007 -- Roxanne Joffe, President of CAP (formally CAP Creative), has announced her firm is sending electronic holiday cards in lieu of traditional paper ones this year. She was approached by CAP’s Creative Director, Mark Limbach, several weeks ago with the concept. “I was immediately intrigued by the idea,” said Joffe. “Not just from the ecologically sound sense it made, but by the unique nature of the way he had designed it.”



Limbach designed the CAP holiday e-card to open ultimately to a holiday music juke box filled with more than 200 Christmas and Hanukah songs that play randomly or can be selected for a personalized holiday soundtrack. “We’ve loaded a great variety of tunes,” said Limbach, an admitted music junkie. “We’ve got artists from Burl Ives, Tony Bennett, Nat King Cole and Bing Crosby to U2, the Pretenders, Queen, Garth Brooks and some brand new stuff from a band named Shawn Lee’s Ping Pong Orchestra,” he said. Limbach said he plans on making the holiday juke box a CAP tradition and will add new songs every year.



The songs stream to laptop or desktop speakers in high quality stereo sound giving recipients a holiday playlist they can enjoy either at work or at home.



“Besides the obvious energy savings and reduced environmental impact, I’m really happy we’re able to send a pretty neat gift,” said Sam Stern, Joffe’s partner and CAP’s CEO. “We’ve injected a little humor and a lot of life into the traditional holiday greeting and created a virtual party all faiths celebrating the season can enjoy.”



To view the CAP holiday card and launch the holiday juke box on your computer, click http://www.capcreative.com/holiday/.



