Tritton Launches AX BlueStream Bluetooth Headset in the UK, Supporting Playback from Mobile Phones, PC’s, Laptops and Macs With Stunning Quality Stereo Sound.

New Southgate, London UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/28/2007 -- Tritton’s latest product to be introduced to the UK is destined to take the idea of Bluetooth headphones to the next level. This time they incorporate style, functionality and sophistication in an easy to use, discrete and light weight device that does not compromise on sound quality.



At just 6.5cm long and weighing only 22 grams, the AX BlueStream, with its piano-black finish and organic light emitting diode (OLED) display lets users discreetly check caller-ID for incoming calls.



The AX BlueStream’s ability to connect to Bluetooth enabled Macs, laptops and PCs make it the perfect wireless solution for Skype® or other VoIP based calls as well as the standard hands free functionality via your mobile phone. Additionally, the mini-USB port ensures future product compatibility through firmware updates. The unit includes a DC charger, USB charging cable, Stereo ear buds and a mono ear bud to be used while driving your car.



Features:

• Caller ID displayed on the OLED screen to screen calls without having to look at your phone

• Supplied with both stereo and mono earphones or simply plug in your favourite set in via the industry standard 3.5mm jack.

• 3 easy to use buttons and built in microphone for hands free calling

• Supports MP3 mobile phones with a Bluetooth function, making it easy for users to toggle back and forth from listening music, or radio to answering phone calls

• Users can listen to music on laptop or desktop wirelessly (with Bluetooth enabled devices)

• Designed for instant messaging and Skype® or other VoIP based calling software

• Supports Headset/Hands free Profiles for hands free operation with Bluetooth phones

• Rechargeable Lithium ion battery for up to 6 hours music play, 7 hour voice communication and 150 hours standby



Specification:

• Bluetooth specification v2.0

• RF Frequency Ranges = 2402 – 2480 MHz

• Profile supported = A2DP AVRCP headset, Hands free V1.5

• Audio frequency range = 20 HZ – 22kHz

• Weight = 22g (0.78oz)



Compatibility:

All mobile phones, laptops, Macs and PCs with Bluetooth connectivity function. Enhanced features for MP3 playback require Bluetooth 2 enabled device.



Availability:

Launched in the UK last month, the Tritton AX BlueStream is currently available for retail via www.cooleststuff.co.uk and through Tritton’s exclusive UK wholesale distributor: Global Sourcing UK Ltd.



About Global Sourcing UK Ltd (GS UK)

Global Sourcing UK Ltd (GS UK) is a leading sourcing and distribution company with offices in both London and Shanghai specialising in sourcing products that are manufactured all over the world.



Review Samples:

Review samples are available for editors and staff writers of major UK media companies.

