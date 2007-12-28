Realtor Ryan Beckett Uses IDX Broker To Share Local Area Information With Consumers

Eugene, OR -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/28/2007 -- IDX, Inc. publicized today the addition of Ryan Beckett with Palm Beach Polo Realty, Inc. in Wellington Florida to their list of realtors using the company’s primary software application, IDX Broker. This addition to Beckett’s site will link visitors with thousands of realty prospects, from houses to lots (and everything in-between), making the initial real estate search off to an easy and efficient start.



IDX Broker utilizes the IDX (Internet Data Exchange) technology to take raw property listing data from the Multiple Listing Service (MLS), the Palm Beach Regional (RMLS-FL) and integrate it into Ryan Beckett’s website. From his administrative login, he is able to take that information and format is however he likes. He can change style, and add additional options while using valuable traffic reporting and lead generation tools. For his realty website, he has chosen to offer his customers the choice to first search according to type of property (business, residential, rental) and then he gives his visitors the choice to select city, rooms, waterfront, age and many other criteria. He can choose to add a slideshow or offer map-based search options, all from his login page.



His customers have the option to save their searches or even sign up for automatic email notifications regarding new properties as they become available. They can access a mortgage calculator to help determine the right purchase for them, and they are able to leave their questions or comments for the realtor before leaving the site. With all of these short-cuts to the property viewing process, both Beckett and his customers are able to save time and maximize their benefits.



About Ryan Beckett

Ryan has been a south Florida resident since 1986. He graduated from Florida State University with a double major in Finance and Real Estate. Ryan served as the captain and vice president of his college lacrosse team and was elected to the All-Conference team. He continues to strive for excellence as a tri-athlete. He is currently pursuing his Masters degree in business. Ryan is a local resident and a Palm Beach Polo Club member. He participates in all that makes the club and Wellington great including equestrian events, polo, golf, tennis, and other social events. He is a licensed realtor and is pursuing his broker’s license.



About IDX, Inc.

Based in Eugene, Oregon IDX, Inc. is nationally known as a leading provider of real estate search applications. IDX Broker is IDX, Inc.’s principle real estate software utility. The easy to manage and customizable software helps real estate professionals display home listing data from their multiple listing service (MLS) on their individual and/or office websites. For more information on the services provided by IDX, Inc., please visit http://www.idxbroker.com.

