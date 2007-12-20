ControlScan Certifies www.pssiinternational.com As Safe Shopping Site

Atlanta, GA and Clearwater, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/20/2007 -- In an effort to increase its internet security, PSSI International, Inc. (http://www.pssiinternational.com) announced that it has partnered with ControlScan, an industry leader in internet security. This agreement illustrates PSSI International, Inc.’s continued commitment to the highest possible security standards. ControlScan will work with PSSI International, Inc. to maximize consumer confidence, ensure privacy standards and assist PSSI International, Inc. with meeting the Payment Card Industry’s (PCI) compliance security standards.



ControlScan will conduct PCI Compliance security tests of Pssiinternational.com in order to help ensure the site's security and the safety of its shoppers. Along with these security tests, ControlScan will conduct independent audits of Pssiinternational.com’s business background and procedures.



"Privacy and security are the main concerns of consumers," says ControlScan President Aaron Biddar "Consumers want to do business with companies who take privacy and security seriously."



About PSSI International, Inc. (http://www.pssiinternational.com)

The purpose of PSSI is to educate the public about the scientific facts regarding the hypothesis of Darwinian macroevolution (molecules to man - DME). We focus on this subject because DME under girds secular humanism, which has had a devastating impact on cultures around the world. Ardent DME supporters applaud this impact, as is made clear by DME-supporting Professor Daniel Dennett, Ph.D.: “Darwinian evolution is a ‘universal acid;’ it eats through just about every traditional concept and leaves in its wake a revolutionized world-view.” Yet surprisingly, this ‘universal acid’ is not supported by scientific evidence, only “just-so” stories.



About ControlScan

ControlScan, an industry leader in internet security and PCI Compliance solutions. These solutions include comprehensive PCI Compliance scanning services and marketing tools which have proven to be effective within the industry. For more information, please visit http://www.ControlScan.com or call 1-800-825-3301.

