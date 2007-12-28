RAM Technologies Named to Philadelphia Business Journal’s List of Top Software Developers

Fort Washington, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/28/2007 -- RAM Technologies, Inc., a leading developer of enterprise software solutions for the healthcare industry has been recognized by the Philadelphia Business Journal as one of the top software development firms in the Philadelphia metropolitan area.



“It is an honor to be recognized by the Philadelphia Business Journal for our work in the field of automating healthcare administration” stated Robert A. Tulio, President of RAM Technologies. “This is a very exciting time for us as we continue to grow and increase our footprint in the healthcare space.”



RAM Technologies ranked number 16 on the list, published annually by the Philadelphia Business Journal. The list recognizes the Philadelphia region’s top software development companies.



