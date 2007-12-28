Colocation Set Up for Free

Everett, WA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/28/2007 -- Dedicated Server Store provides metered as well as unmetered colocation services for U servers as well as half and full racks. 1UColocation with metered traffic is $25 a month and unmetered traffic is $50 per month. All colocation services come with 100Mbps traffic and data transfer for unmeterd colocation is unlimited. The standard setup fee for colocation per server is $79. As special offer for the end of the year, DedicatedServerStore is offering free setup for all new colocation clients that sign up between now and January 1, 2008. The offer is valid for clients that purchase service for one or more servers.



The new colocation service was launched after Stealth - ISS Inc. decided to contract with a new data center providing for faster and more reliable connection, more security as well as backup generators and power supply. After the launch of dedicated servers in 2004, Stealth – ISS Inc. had an increased request for more Windows servers, especially targeted for web applications as well as colocation services that target not only large companies but also small businesses as well as gaming communities.



Customers can choose from monthly payments, six months terms as well as one year contracts. Special prices such as 2 months free colocation or dedicated server if 12 months contract is paid in full. Customers will get 1 month free of colocation if a six months agreement is signed and paid.



Established in 2001, Stealth - ISS Inc. caters to commercial and government customers worldwide. The company’s headquarters are in Tampa, Florida, and its servers are colocated in data centers in the US, Canada and Europe.



For more information on web hosting services, contact Stealth – ISS Inc. at sales@dedicatedserverstore.com or http://www.dedicatedserverstore.com

