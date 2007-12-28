UML Virtualisation Based VPS Hosting Lends Performance and Availability to Web 2.0 PR Site

Chennai, Tamil Nadu India -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/28/2007 -- PressReleasePoint.com today announced that they will move out of their current shared hosting service in favor of a private virtual server hosting service rented from Linode. Growing number of small business marketing professionals, PR firms, reporters, editors, researchers and journalist using services from PressReleasePoint will enjoy faster web site performance and page loading times. Better hosting also means that users will get more web site features and functions to help their business. Site administrator says that down times are a thing of past. This shows their commitment to become a leading resource for media marketing and unique portal for business news.



"With virtual private server, we can have all the memory, disk space, bandwidth, CPU and server resource allocated to our web site. We are in total control of server environment which allows us to allocate resources to web applications as we please. VPS hosting service from Linode allows us to optimize Linux, Apache, MySQL and PHP which form the core of LAMP stack powering our site. Virtual private server gives us the benefit of a dedicated server at a fraction of the cost of a dedicated server" says Saravanan, Webmaster of PressReleasePoint.com



Powerful LAMP technology based open source content management server is used for this database driven free press release distribution web site. Fedora 8 Core running on UML virtualised private server is used for L( linux) part of the LAMP stack. User-Mode Linux is a safe, secure way of running Linux versions and Linux processes inside another Linux installation.User-Mode Linux gives you a virtual machine that may have more hardware and software virtual resources than your actual, physical computer. Disk storage for the virtual machine is entirely contained inside a single file on your physical machine. You can assign your virtual machine only the hardware access you want it to have. With properly limited access, nothing you do on the virtual machine can change or damage your real computer, or its software.



Unlike many small business marketing sites which revamped their web site appearance to be buzzword compliant, PressReleasePoint.com is built to be a web2.0 site from day one. Site architecture derived from a leading open source content management solution can support heavy personalization, customization and latest web2.0 features from its core. Open source technology powering PressReleasePoint.com comes with inbuilt AJAX support which allows the site to effortlessly deliver rich Internet experience for its users.



Every registered user can have their own blog related to small business marketing, online marketing, PR or journalism on the site. Users can subscribe and aggregate various RSS feeds from interested categories. They can also change the skin of the site and hide certain blocks if they wish to do so. Links to leading social book marking sites and social search engines are featured prominently on almost all pages in the site. Links to del.icio.us, Digg, Newsvine, Furl, Facebook, Google, Yahoo, Technorati and Iceroket allows small business marketing professionals and PR professionals to get more exposure for their press release with just one click. Reporters, editors and journalist can easily track the press release published on the site either by subscribing to mews alerts or by using feed aggregators like MyYahoo, Bloglines, Newsgator and Google reader. PressReleasePoint.com is also building a custom search engine powered by Google coop.



PressReleasePoint is a small business public relations agency dedicated to press release writing and distribution services. PressReleasePoint.com is a free press release distribution website launched to help online marketers generate media visibility and maximize online publicity. Both online marketers and PR firms can submit free press release to http://PressReleasePoint.com to reach their target audience directly as well as through print media outlets, online media channels, blogs, search engines etc.



