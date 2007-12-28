AppLabs is a Finalist for the Red Herring 100 Global Award

Hyderabad, India; Philadelphia, USA and London, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/28/2007 -- AppLabs, the world’s largest independent quality management and testing company, today announced that it has been short listed for the "Red Herring 100 Global" Awards 2007 for honoring the best startups in the world.



Red Herring 100 winners and finalists from North America, Europe and Asia of the last three years were eligible for this award. The Red Herring editorial team used a very competitive process to whittle down this pool of 1800 eligible promising companies to the 200 finalists of this first-time award. Evaluations were made on both quantitative and qualitative criteria such as financial performance, innovation, management, global strategy, and ecosystem integration.



Commenting on this Sashi Reddi, Founder, Chairman & CEO, AppLabs said “We are very pleased to be amongst the finalists for the Red Herring 100 Global Awards 2007; it is indeed an honorable recognition of our achievements and our commitment to being a global leader in independent testing and quality management for suppliers and users of Enterprise Information Technology.”



"The 200 finalists we selected from around the world are all excellent contenders," said Joel Dreyfuss, Editor-in-Chief of Red Herring. “They are exceptional companies with smart and innovative platforms that attest to the importance of technology in today’s global economy.”



AppLabs made it to the final group because of its outstanding achievements, and Red Herring Magazine is honoured to announce it is one of the most promising technology firms in the world.



About AppLabs

AppLabs is a global IT services company specializing in quality management, testing, and certification solutions. With over a decade of experience, AppLabs has become a trusted partner to more than 600 companies, providing both quality assurance and third-party validation. Customers include Royal Bank of Scotland, VISA, Zurich, Experian and GE Money. AppLabs goes beyond technical expertise when it comes to IT services and offers customers rigorous risk mitigation processes, a singular focus on quality, expert project management, communication and global delivery capabilities. It is the first software testing company to get appraised at SEI CMMI Level 5, the highest quality standard attainable in software engineering. Headquartered in Philadelphia, the company maintains advanced testing facilities in the US, India and Europe. For more information, visit http://www.applabs.com.



About Red Herring

Red Herring is a global media company uniting the world’s best high technology innovators, venture investors and business decision makers in a variety of forums: a leading innovation magazine; an online daily technology news service; technology research, and major events for technology leaders around the globe. Red Herring provides an insider’s access to the global innovation economy, featuring unparalleled insights on the emerging technologies driving the economy. For more information, visit http://www.redherring.com.

