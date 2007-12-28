Nashville, TN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/28/2007 -- From its foundations by spiritual settlers in 1847 to its status as a top-rated tourist destination and booming, modern metropolis, Salt Lake City has been an integral part of the fabric of United States history. The story of Salt Lake City reflects both a diverse and progressive spirit, and a unique culture that is the foundation of the city’s present-day prosperity.



With fact-filled photo captions and chapter introductions by Jeff Burbank, Historic Photos of Salt Lake City rediscovers the fascinating past of the “Crossroads to the West” through nearly 200 rare photographs culled from the Library of Congress, the National Archives, the Utah State Historical Society, and the Special Collections Department of the J. Willard Marriott Library at the University of Utah, showcased with exceptional clarity and beauty.



From the city’s original founders to the flourishing immigrant communities, the Mormon Tabernacle Choir to the Holy Trinity Greek Church, and much more, Salt Lake City shines through the decades in glorious black-and-white photography, displayed in a large format.



“This book is unique for two reasons,” explains publisher Todd Bottorff, “the high quality of printing and binding and the fact that many have never seen these photos.”



Historic Photos of Salt Lake City is part of Turner Publishing’s Historic Photos series. These books, highlighting the history of the great cities, legendary figures, and pivotal events across America, have been acclaimed as a staple in the collection of anyone who loves history.



Historic Photos of Salt Lake City

By Jeff Burbank

Turner Publishing, $39.95

ISBN 13: 978-1-59652-385-2

http://www.turnerpublishing.com

