Lakeshore Consulting Provides ERP Solution for Gayson's Data Disconnect

Chicago, IL -- 12/28/2007 -- Gayson Silicone Dispersions Inc. located in Barberton, Ohio, is measurably more efficient and profitable since hiring ERP software experts Lakeshore Consulting to implement and deploy Vicinity Manufacturing software, a solution designed exclusively for formula-based manufacturing.



Gayson SDI provides high-quality pigment, chemical additive, and catalyst dispersions of silicone rubber. Gayson had no shortage of customers, but they were running into problems when they created formulations for production. Frank Manello, co-owner and R&D Manager said, “We were drowning in paperwork, spreadsheets and spreadsheets to track spreadsheets…wasted time and effort.”



This past August, Gayson decided that they needed a software solution that could talk to other software and give management a centralized and precise overview of their entire operation. Bob Bradley, co-owner, said, “After studying our business, Lakeshore recommended Vicinity Manufacturing software, and it’s streamlined the way we do business.” Mr. Manello added, “Vicinity will allow us to grow without hiring anyone for the foreseeable future.”



Mr. Bradley explained that Gayson chose Lakeshore as a partner because of its deep manufacturing knowledge and extensive experience installing and deploying Vicinity. Lolly Covell, Customer Service Manager, added that, “Their customer service response and follow through is great. We’ve never had any down time.”



About Vicinity:

Vicinity solves the unique challenges of formula-based manufacturing by allowing all users to share data in a centralized system. Vicinity Manufacturing was founded in 2002 with the focused goal to build a manufacturing system written specifically for and to serve only formula-based manufacturers. Vicinity founders (including Paul Silvani, President of Lakeshore Consulting) were driven by the belief that formula-based manufacturers were under-served by current software solutions. Vicinity solutions employ the most appropriate technologies available and are engineered to foster growth as technologies evolve. Vicinity has become the new standard for formula-manufacturing software.



