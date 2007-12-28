Can You Keep These 5 Resolutions for 2008 Small Business Success?

Livingston, MT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/28/2007 -- Andrew Field, President and CEO of America's first and “funnest” online printing company PrintingForLess.com, shares his expertise to help you grow your business in the New Year.



1. Focus on your customers.

Put yourself in your customers’ shoes to better understand their needs. Actively seek your customers’ input to find out what they really want. Customers want to be heard so make it easy for them to provide feedback. Talk to them in person and ask open-ended questions. You might be surprised by what you learn.



2. Set goals.

What do you want to accomplish in 2008? Get organized and establish goals that are SMART: Specific, Measurable, Attainable, Realistic, and Time bound. Get everyone on board, and keep track of your progress.



3. Create a promotional calendar.

Stop procrastinating and plan in advance! This will help you save money on early advertising placements, printing costs, travel, and various marketing activities. By acting quickly, you can beat the competition to special deals, speaking events, media mentions, and other valuable opportunities.



4. Train employees well.

Give your team members the opportunity to gain knowledge and learn new skills to advance their careers. Empower them to share ideas, suggestions and comments about the company. When employees know their work matters in overall company success, you’ll get happier people, and happier customers.



5. Have fun!

Don’t forget to have fun! When you reach a goal or complete a major project, do something enjoyable to reward yourself and your team. Taking the time to enjoy success will undoubtedly boost morale and create a thriving company culture with happy workers and customers!



