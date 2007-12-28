IDX Broker Helps Re/Max Proven Professionals Maximize Business Potential

Eugene, OR -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/28/2007 -- IDX, Inc. announces today the addition of Re/Max Proven Professionals in Sparta, Tennessee to its network of professionals in the real estate industry using its primary software application, IDX Broker. This new application enables them to connect their clients with thousands of property listings from the Upper Cumberland MLS (UCMLS).



IDX (Internet Data Exchange) is a program that allows participating real estate agents or brokers to provide the listings from their Multiple Listing Service (MLS) on their website using search tools. Now the standard for real estate professionals, this access to information greatly simplifies the home search process. IDX Broker is being used by these realtors to display such search criteria as location and size of prospective realty. They are also able to access traffic reporting tools, add-ons such as slideshows and various other features that will make their website stand out from the rest.



Visitors to the site can save their searches, create advanced searches, utilize a mortgage calculator, contact an agent, and sign up for email updates to be sent when new properties become available. Consumers won’t be able to tell that the search tools are hosted on IDX, Inc.’s server as they are seamlessly integrated to look just like the existing webpage. This makes for an attractive and easy to search through set of tools.



About Re/Max Proven Professionals

“In today's competitive real estate market, timing is everything. Many good homes are sold before they are ever advertised. Beat other homebuyers to the hottest new homes for sale in Cookeville with my New Listings Notification. Whether you are buying or selling a home, hire someone like me, who wants to earn your business. I invite you to contact me as I'd be happy to assist you with this important transaction. In addition, if you have any general questions about buying or selling real estate in Tennessee, please contact me as I'm more than willing to help.”



About IDX, Inc.

Based in Eugene, Oregon IDX, Inc. is nationally known as a leading provider of real estate search applications. IDX Broker is IDX, Inc.’s principle real estate software utility. The easy to manage and customizable software helps real estate professionals display home listing data from their multiple listing service (MLS) on their individual and/or office websites. For more information on the services provided by IDX, Inc., please visit http://www.idxbroker.com.

