Nashville, TN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/28/2007 -- From its beginnings as a tobacco outpost for the colonies, to its influential role in the Washington D.C. metropolitan area, Alexandria reflects a diverse and progressive spirit that aided in the foundations of its prosperous and desirable community.



With fact-filled photo captions and chapter introductions by historians Julie Patton and Rita Holtz, Historic Photos of Alexandria rediscovers the city’s fascinating past through nearly 200 rare photographs culled from the Alexandria Library-Special Collections and the Library of Congress, showcased with exceptional clarity and beauty.



From “Captain’s Row” to Mount Vernon, Potomac Yards to “Fishtown,” and much more, Alexandria shines through the decades in glorious black-and-white photography, displayed in a large format.



“This book is unique for two reasons,” explains publisher Todd Bottorff, “the high quality of printing and binding and the fact that many have never seen these photos.”



Historic Photos of Alexandria is part of Turner Publishing’s Historic Photos series. These books, highlighting the history of the great cities, pivotal events, and legendary figures across America, have been acclaimed as a staple in the collection of anyone who loves history.



Historic Photos of Alexandria

By Julie Patton and Rita Holtz

Turner Publishing, $39.95

ISBN 13: 978-1-59652-413-2

http://www.turnerpublishing.com

