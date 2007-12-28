The Virtual Assistant Coach Offers Second Group Coaching Program ‘Build Your Virtual Assistance Business’

Renfrew, Ontario, Canada -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/28/2007 -- Erin Blaskie, otherwise known as The VA Coach or the virtual assistant behind Business Services, ETC, has recently announced a second session in her group coaching program. This training program teaches individuals how to build a virtual assistance business and get started with clients immediately.



Erin Blaskie has been a virtual assistant for over three years and has been in administration for nearly ten years. Her virtual assistance experience has led her to work with individuals such as Lorrie Morgan-Ferrero, John Jantsch, Sheri McConnell, Kim Fulcher, Christina Merkley, Wendy Weiss and many others.



The program, ‘Build Your Virtual Assistance Business’, is delivered over the course of eight weeks and provides practical information for building the foundation of a virtual assistant business and outlines the steps required to make the virtual assistance business successful.



The group coaching program is delivered over the telephone but also features an online learning environment that is both interactive and fun! Participants can network and connect with each other and have full access to The VA Coach. The participants of the program also receive many, many resources and additional audio programs to help further their business success.



The program begins on January 16, 2008 at 8:00 PM Eastern Standard Time (7:00 PM Central, 5:00 PM Pacific) and repeats each Tuesday for eight full weeks. The program is regularly priced at nearly $500 but it is priced at $398.00 for this upcoming session.



Erin Blaskie is also offering an affiliate program for anyone interested in passing the information on to interested individuals. The affiliate program will offer commissions if referrals purchase a seat in the program.



Information on the group coaching program can be found on her website at http://www.thevacoach.com.

