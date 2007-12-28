Hill Wilson Serves on Temple Law Panel

Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/28/2007 -- Rhonda Hill Wilson, Esq., of Philadelphia served as a panelist of the Philadelphia Trial Lawyers Association and Temple Law School co-sponsored program titled, "What is a Trial Lawyer" last month. Hill Wilson along with other panelists provided Temple University law students with a range of information associated with the trial lawyer profession.



Hill Wilson emphasized the lack of women and minority representation in the trial lawyers’ profession and the need for a change. “I am proud to be a trial lawyer and feel it is very important for students to know that there are women and minority trial lawyers out there, and that there is a definite need for more in the profession,” said Hill Wilson.



About Rhonda Hill Wilson

Rhonda Hill Wilson is an award-winning attorney who has been practicing law for nearly three decades in Pennsylvania and New Jersey. She concentrates her practice in nursing home negligence, while also handling medical malpractice, catastrophic personal injury, wrongful death, motor vehicle accident and premises liability matters. Ms. Hill Wilson has been named one of the Top Black Lawyers in the Tri- State Area by The Network Journal, she has received the Presidential Award from the National Bar Association, she’s been made a member of the Million Dollar Advocates Forum and she has been listed in Who’s Who in American Law, just to name a few. In 2007, she was appointed an “A Mind Is” Pennsylvania Ambassador for the United Negro College Fund. For more information, go to http://www.rhwilson.com.

