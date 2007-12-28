Bucks Productivity Expert Neen James Closes Out 2007 with a Bang

Doylestown, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/28/2007 -- Bucks County Productivity Expert, Neen James recently multiplied her national and international client roster. Looking forward to the New Year, James will advise the following well-known companies; the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Accenture, Wall, Einhorn & Chernitzer, and North Brooklyn Hospital.



James is known for her ability to connect business professionals across the globe while helping them build their business and increase productivity. She proves this reputation to be true by assisting clients with streamlining and implementing best communications practices. James uses her international perspective, experience in managing change within large corporations, successful speaking tactics, experience with a range of communications and stellar reputation for increasing productivity to bring insight and strategy to all of her clients.



James will work with more than 300 company leaders at the Federal Bureau of Investigation in Washington D.C., on changing management and generational communications to increase productivity.



Wall, Einhorn & Chernitzer, one of the most respected CPA firms in southeastern Virginia, has hired James to advise the firm partners on best presentation and general communications practices.



Accenture, a global management consulting, technology services and outsourcing company located in Boston, plans to fly their corporate team in from around the world to work with James on international growth strategy and cross cultural communications to effectuate new business development strategies and productive communications.



James will also be traveling to North Brooklyn Hospital in New York to work with the hospital’s human resources department to assist with advancing presentation skills and teaching the group dress for success strategies.



About Neen James

James is regularly featured as a keynote speaker around the USA, Canada and Australia, and her most recently published book ‘Secrets of Super-Productivity’ has received rave reviews. James’ focus on helping business professionals is also demonstrated with her involvement in several local networks including Women’s Business Forum of Bucks County, Central Bucks Chamber of Commerce Women in Business and eWomen Network Philadelphia for which she served as the regional director for two years. For more information about Neen James, go to http://www.neenjames.com.

