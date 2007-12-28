Christmas Came Early for Boston's Own Pop Superhero... CCG Wins a Hot Pink, Girl Power Guitar from Sonicbids.com

Boston, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/28/2007 -- Christmas came early this year for Boston,MA's very own Pop Superhero: Cookie Cuter Girl. CCG (aKa Lynn 'JULIAN') was chosen from over 100,000 Sonicbids.com members throughout 100+ countries to recieve a brand new, hot pink "Rock Candy" electric guitar. The Pop Superhero says she's "Tickled Pink" to be rewarded for her daily participation on Sonicbids and is alerting her fellow performing musicians and songwriters to join the music website and participate daily to qualify for more great prizes by Dec 31st. When asked what inspired such generosity, Sonicbids said "It's simple... the holidays are here and we're handing out presents!" CCG quipped, "GO HO HO to Sonicbids.com and register for your chance to win today." Read more about Cookie Cutter Girl, Pop Superhero, in her upcoming interviews for "Lyrics Inc" "Your Target Audience" & "Junior's Cave" online magazines.



CCG Pop Superhero is featured on the cover of the holy grail of music resources,"The Indie Bible," www.IndieBible.com/jul. Cookie Cutter Girl is an independent musician, who can't afford a publicist or promoter, yet CCG is attracting the attention of several national TV producers. The Pop Superhero has been contacted by producers from MTV & Comedy Central, and the TV shows "Who Wants to be a Superhero?,"Wife Swap," "The Tyra Banks Show" and most recently "The Dr. Phil Show." A Pop Superhero endorsed by Sam Ash Music, Minarik guitars, Scratch Pad and S.I.T. strings, Cookie Cutter Girl recently developed "Power of Pink Promotion" to help Independent artists, like herself, receive recognition by the music industry.



"Cookie Cutter Girl," is a 21st Century Pop Superhero packing Girl Power Pop with a punch while freeing women everywhere from the mold in which society holds them captive. This Indie Girl Power Icon has been making the majors listen up and take notice, performing over 150 concerts in 2006. Rolling Stone called Cookie Cutter Girl's song,"Pain," "Nashville's Version of Fiona Apple." The Pop Superhero takes her job very seriously. In addition to making great Power Pop music, CCG helps people start a positive energy cycle in their lives by looking deep within themselves and finding their Super Powers. Who is *your* Inner Superhero? Find out today at PopSuperhero.com.



Dive into the Cookie Cutter Girl comic book to discover CCG's cryptic powers. It was co-written by JULIAN and Justine Fontes, "Queen of Licensed Children's Books." (DISNEY, DREAMWORKS) It was produced by Sonic Comic's Ron Fontes, ex-Art Director for Marvel Comics. Look for issue #1 of "Cookie Cutter Girl: POP SUPERHERO!" this winter. CCG's posse includes a canine crime-fighting companion, "Lil' Stinker," a sparkle shedding feline, "Stardust," and a Power Parrot, "Shadow." See fun photos of Lil Stinker at: www.cookiecuttergirl.com/photogallery.htm Meet all the fun characters of this true modern day Cinderella story today at: www.CookieCutterGirl.com/cookiecuttergirlcharacters_text_iframe.htm.



About Cookie Cutter Girl

Cookie Cutter Girl's, self-titled Girl Power Pop CD receives airplay on 500+ TV & radio stations Internationally. Most recently, CCG has invaded the Japanese market via distribution in Japan. Find CCG in Japanese at: www.musicforte.com/japan/lynnjulian CCG is honored to have her music added to 27 different Compilation CDs, most of which were released over the past 2 years. Go to the "Press Kit" page of CookieCutterGirl.com for a discography with a link to each CD. Are you a 'cookie cutter' girl, or did you break the mold? Find out today when you sign up to win a free CD, or maybe even a night out with Cookie Cutter Girl at: http://www.CookieCutterGirl.com.

