bmcm Publishes Catalog for PC Technology

Maisach, Germany -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/28/2007 -- An embedded PC is generally understood as a modularly designed, extremely compact PC which is usually "embedded" in other systems. Unlike standard desktop PCs the embedded PC technology is used typically in special, mostly industrial applications. Therefore operation in extreme environment must be possible.



When developing PC technology bmcm puts an emphasis on fulfilling these demands. Energy efficiency and usability for measurement applications in addition play an important role, as BMC Messsysteme GmbH also develops and distributes successfully products of measurement technology since many years.



The newly published product catalog "PC SYSTEMS" illustrates bmcm PC technology in a clear and descriptive manner.



The product range includes complete systems as well as single components. For highest compatibility to other systems numerous interfaces are provided (e.g. USB, LAN, RS232; DIO, VGA, PS2, CAN).



The new generation ePCII of the embedded PC series will be available at bmcm in the first quarter of 2008.



For special requirements bmcm offers OEM solutions on customer demand which are intensively used in the automotive area already now.



To realize measurement applications various PC/104 slot cards are provided to sample analog and digital signals in real-time.



The catalog "PC SYSTEMS" can be ordered for free at bmcm (helpdesk@bmcm.de) or be downloaded as PDF file from the website (--> http://www.bmcm.de/us/ho-home.html ).



In addition, further product brochures ("DATA AQUISITION", "AMPLIFIERS", "SOFTWARE") as well as a company profile ("PRESENTATION") are provided.

