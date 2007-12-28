Appliance Technology Guru Starts Appliances 180 Blog

Phoenix, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/28/2007 -- Appliance maverick, Jimmy Reidhead, has joined with Neekam company to create the Appliances 180 Blog. This blog will act as a source of information and networking for discount kitchen appliances, as well as those from big names like LG appliances, and more. This blog's mission is to provide tips on obtaining the best appliances for your home or desired location.



Jimmy Reidhead says, “This blog will highlight the crème de la crème of appliance manufacturers; the companies that pay attention to consumers needs and then makes the sort of appliances people actually want. We will feature appliances and repair solutions that should be on peoples’ "wish list"; from the simplest home solution to easy to install appliance parts to save you more money.”



This http://appliances180.com blog seeks to add to the publicity surrounding appliances, discount appliances, and appliance repair parts for famous brands such as general electric appliances, Kenmore appliances, and more!



Jimmy Reidhead says, "Are you yanking your hair out because there are more appliances to use than reasons to use them? Never fear! The Appliances 180 blog is here to help! We will help you make sense of it all by providing relevant and up to date news about recalls, model quirks and all of the fun things consumers want to discuss about appliances.”



He continues, "One of the joys of appliances is that the market always dictates a fresh new model to replace the old one. People cannot wait to show their status with that new shiny blender at their holiday party. In contrast, ignorance about the details of each product can lead to wastefulness, when the new model with more aesthetically pleasing features works just as well as the older one you are hoping to replace. This blog will discuss those topics with the goal of helping the user outfit places such as their kitchen with the best possible appliances direct to your computer screen."



Mr. Reidhead says, "I most enjoy being able to help people with appliance repair questions. When you come to my blog, you don't get some "site" which may be biased based on advertiser leverage; you get me, the owner, who provides you with relevant links and information to the appliance manufactures who best suit your needs and budget. My blog offers expert advice to assist you in making the best possible buying decision. I want my blog to help people furnish their environments with the various discount appliances that make our lives so much more enjoyable."



The Vacuums 365 Blog informs readers about the latest news on LG appliances, off brand kitchen appliances, Viking appliances, Sears appliances, Whirlpool appliances, Bosch appliances, appliance repair and so much more.



About Neekam company

Neekam company helps clients get the most out of their Internet domain names. Neekam's proprietary Blog Domain Name Riches system is a “soup-to-nuts” key to unlocking domain name investing riches. To learn more go here: http://neekam.com

