Comic Collector Live Finds a “Prime” Partner In Top Cow Productions

Hendersonville, TN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/28/2007 -- It’s a wonderful Christmas present but you can’t gift wrap it or put it under the tree. The Internet’s fastest growing comic book collecting web site is excited to announce the addition of Top Cow Productions as a partner in 2008 -- Merry Christmas!”



Top Cow’s Filip Sablik (VP of Marketing and Sales) says , “"We're excited to be working with Comic Collector Live in the coming year. CCL is providing an excellent and fresh way for collectors and comic enthusiasts to keep track of their collections and interact with others who share their passion. Top Cow is happy to be a part of the growing community at CCL."



When Comic Collector Live launched its buying and selling system less than six months ago the expectations for growth were reasonable. But the results have gone far beyond what CEO Joe Butler ever thought. “We will have over 50 thousand members in CCL before this New Year’s Eve and a wish list of almost One million comic books,” says Butler. “We just added some major retailers to our stores who have pledged to add almost a half million issues for sale to our web site— and now with the addition of Top Cow we hope to grow to where we become the standard for the comic book industry.



Comic Collector Live was developed by Butler because of his love for the comic book niche as well as his desire to give collectors a first class software at no cost with more features and a complete comic book database built from ‘scratch’. “It’s been a labor of love,” says Butler, “and to see the response to our efforts has been very rewarding. We are now looking to move CCL into an even larger presence in the marketplace with the addition of some very special partners like Top Cow Productions, CGC, AAM-Markosia (UK), Big City Comics, Moonstone Publishing, and ComicsPro.



Comic Collector Live is also on the verge of announcing partnerships with some major names in the industry. Event Coordinator and Lead Researcher Steve Boyd has been working on a project that will benefit the Hero Initiative and one of its ‘legends’ by producing a very special comic book variant in early 2008. “I can’t reveal the artist just yet,” says Boyd, “but he is well known for his work on Transformers, Ghost Rider, Defenders and others. Let’s just say it will be a major story of 2008 for comic book enthusiasts.” CCL’s first variant, Lone Ranger #10 with cover art by John Cassaday, was produced with Dynamite Entertainment.



Comic Collector Live’s upcoming conventions are WonderCon (San Francisco) in February, MegaCon (Orlando) in March, and the NY Comic Con in April.

