CEMS Pakistan stages 3 in 1 World-Class Manufacturing Shows in Karachi

Singapore -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/28/2007 -- Conference & Exhibitions Management Services Pakistan Pvt Ltd (CEMS Pakistan) is all set to stage three equally significant events focusing on the key sectors of the manufacturing industry of Pakistan in first quarter of year 2008.



The three shows namely 3P 2008 (Plas, Print Pack), F+T 08 (Food + Technology 08) and PMTM 2008 (Pakistan International Machine Tools & Metalworking) will be held simultaneously at the Karachi Expo Centre from 24-27 April 2008. This ternary event is widely recognised to be the only international show of its kind in the region and is individually tailored-fit for its desired audiences.



CEMS Pakistan, which is headquartered in Singapore, is projecting 220 exhibitors from both local and foreign key industry players. These world-class exhibitions will attract at least 16,000 quality visitors eager to source new-sprung products and services and explore networking opportunities between local counterparts and neighboring countries in Asia.



For four days, visitors can expect to discover and be aware of the latest innovations on the entire spectrum of plastic, packaging & printing; food processing technologies, and machine tools & metalworking industries.



Mr. Edward Liu, Managing Director of CEMS, commented “Pakistan has been enjoying steady and high economic growth in recent years with its booming manufacturing industry and favourable foreign exchange position. Our initiative of organising these 3 shows concurrently is a formidable formation that will no doubt impel the manufacturing industry and its various interlaced sector into higher gear. We have been working very closely with strategic partners such as Chan Chao International from Taiwan, CTMTC and CMEC from China to attract as many foreign exhibitors and qualified buyers to this show”.



About Conference & Exhibition Management Services Pte Ltd (CEMS)

A key player in the Meeting, Incentive, Convention and Exhibition (MICE) industry in Singapore, CEMS has vast knowledge and experience in organising and managing exhibitions, conferences and other special events for government agencies, associations and private enterprises, with business activities spanning across many countries in Asean including Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Myanmar and the Philippines, China in North Asia, and India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Pakistan in the South Asia.



For more information, visit http://www.cems.com.sg.

