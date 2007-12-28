Aspirecareerservices Career Development Website Launches Mid Career Professional Support

Danbury, CT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/28/2007 -- The website, http://www.aspirecareerservices.com is available to mid career processionals to access at any time, from home, office or on the road. The mid career professional faces unique challenges in today's workplace. Changing demographics, globalization and the shifting of more career responsibilities to the individual all add up to a new career landscape. So professionals in this 15-25 year demographic have unique needs and requirements. How to stay active and engaged in career development? How to get more out of it as it relates to who and where you are. These are the kinds of questions addressed by offering on this site. The navigation makes it simple to find links to resources and tools designed for professional career development. Designed around five key offerings that include The Career Anchors Program, Aspirations Career Journal, Ask Your Coach, an email coaching system, Career Development resources and Products/Services uniquely tailored to the client.



The Career Anchors Program, the core offering, was originally developed by MIT business professor Edgar Schein. The results provide actionable insights and guidance around one's unique career attribute which has been deeply developed based on skills, motivations and values. As a result, embracing this attribute will provide the sense of satisfaction and fulfillment long sought after by career professionals.



Aspirations Career Journal contains monthly topical discussions, career trends, articles and FAQs to help subscribers stay current on career trends. Ask Your Coach is an email coaching system which enables the mid career professional to ask any career development question; and receive personalized coaching and consulting support - for free. Career Development resources are immediately downloadable tips, articles and assessments to start to build into development needs and plans. Finally, products/services which include e-books, workbooks and personal coaching /consulting services, that are strictly client centered and client driven programs.



Aspirecareerservices.com was founded by Chris Makell. Her background includes 25+ years in the high tech industry, with experiences in marketing, systems engineering, management and human resources. She is a certified professional coach, enjoying over 15 years of coaching and mentoring professionals and executives; and she has an MS in Business Management. Currently, she leads global teams around organizational development and leadership initiatives.



Visit http://www.aspirecareerservices.com today to learn more, view the website and access a wealth of career resources.



About Aspire Career Services

Aspire Career Services, a career development company, is the premier source for your quality career and professional development tools, resources, products and services designed to energize you around your career choices.

