Travel Enthusiast Starts Hotels 357 Blog

Phoenix, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/28/2007 -- Hotel quality connoisseur, Jimmy Reidhead, has partnered with Neekam company to create the Hotels 357 Blog. This blog will act as a source of information and networking for choice hotels, hotel deals, even hotel jobs. This blog's mission is to provide information on making the most of your hotel search and strives to direct you to the most notable hotels and deals.



Jimmy Reidhead says, “Most people do not realize the fantastic potential of the rarely utilized airport hotels, which business travelers do not think to utilize on long layovers. These hotels are comparable to the choice hotels in the market. You will never realize that you are in the airport, instead feeling like you are in a secret resort location within walking distance of your plane’s departure gate.”



Finding a hotel that is a diamond in the rough can make all the difference to you, whether it is a short weekend getaway to renew your senses, or a long family holiday. What kind of amenities can you expect at places like Marriott hotels? What is the best website to make hotel reservations on? For questions like these, this blog is meant to help.”



This blog seeks to add to the publicity surrounding hotels containing a bounty of information and travel tips regarding planning the perfect hotel stay.



“A hotel resort vacation is a great option for families that cannot afford a destination vacation,” said Mr. Reidhead. “Full amenity resort hotels can provide you with popular features and perks that the most comprehensive destination locations have, with a more reasonable price.”



According to Mr. Reidhead, “The Hotels 357 Blog also helps you locate and learn about the ever hard to find pet friendly hotels. So sit back, put on the popular eagles song, hotel California, and read up on these new trends that will save you time and money.”



News about hotel trends is bubbling with the ever evolving features that hotels implement to attract more visitors and patrons. The hotel market is a multi million dollar industry, where names such as the Sheraton hotel, and more commercially promoted places getting the highest volume of customers. With untold numbers of lesser known places, which are not lacking in any of the same amenities available, hotels 357 will enable you to discover these gems and enhance your vacation experiences.



