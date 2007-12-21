Professional Copywriting Firm Kicks Off New Year with Redesigned Website

Scottsdale, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/21/2007 -- Scottsdale web design firm, Webeze, announces the launch of http://www.writeessentials.com, a professional copywriting service headquartered in Kansas City, MO.



Write Essentials’ owner, Brenda Galloway, launched the company’s original web site in 2000 with Webeze, as the designer then as well. The web site played an important part in establishing Write Essentials as a competitive copywriting firm and played a large role in the success of her business.



"The original web site worked so well that I was always too busy writing web site and marketing content for my clients. Updating my own site was always put on the back burner. But after taking time off to stay home with my daughter, it was time to get back to work. I couldn’t think of a better way to announce my come back than with a new web site boasting a comprehensive portfolio and my expanded service offerings," explained Galloway.



Galloway, who provides professional copywriting for web sites, brochures, press releases, newsletters and more, works with a variety of designers and clients and has seen Internet marketing make and break a company’s future.



"I’ve been writing marketing copy professionally for long enough to know what works and what doesn’t. Even the greatest marketing message can be a flop if not complemented with stellar web or graphic design. That’s why I trusted Webeze to redesign my web site. I knew that they would take my ideas and put them into action. I also knew that they would be honest in their design feedback by telling me which of my site design ideas would work and which needed to be better,” stated Galloway.



Webeze is a web site development and Internet marketing firm. In business since 1999, Webeze creates professional web sites and helps maximize the Internet presence for small to medium-sized companies. Emphasizing ease of use and focusing on the end-user experience, Webeze builds web sites that attract high quality, targeted traffic, and helps convert that traffic into clients. To learn more about Webeze, visit their web site at http://www.web-eze.com or call (480) 862-7600.

