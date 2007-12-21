Professional Copywriting Firm Launches New Web Site

Kansas City, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/21/2007 -- Professional copywriting firm, Write Essentials, announces the new design and launch of the http://www.writeessentials.com web site. The new web site features an extensive copywriting portfolio, expanded copywriting service offerings, and a no obligation request for quote form.



Write Essentials’ president, Brenda Galloway, started the company in 2000 with a simple 4-page site designed by Webeze based in Scottsdale, AZ. The web site played an important part in establishing Write Essentials as a competitive copywriting firm and played a large role in the continued success of her business.



"The original web site worked so well that I was always too busy writing web site and marketing content for my clients. Even though it was 8 years old, updating my own site was always put on the back burner. But after taking time off to stay home with my daughter, it was time to get back to work. I couldn’t think of a better way to announce my come back than with a new web site boasting a comprehensive portfolio and expanded service offerings," explained Galloway.



Galloway, who provides professional copywriting for web sites, brochures, press releases, newsletters and more, works with a variety of designers and clients and has seen Internet marketing make and break a company’s future.



"I’ve writing marketing copy professionally for long enough to know what works and what doesn’t. Even the greatest marketing message can be a flop if not complemented with stellar web or graphic design. That’s why I trusted Webeze to redesign my web site. I knew that they would take my ideas and put them into action," stated Galloway.



About Write Essentials: Since 2000, Brenda Galloway has incorporated compelling and persuasive copywriting into every aspect of her clients’ marketing strategies, from promotional postcards and sales letters to Web sites, e-zines and more. Along the way, she has made alliances with a network of web and graphic designers and Kansas City’s premiere digital print company to ensure her clients have affordable access to professionals who will see a project through from conception to successful end.



To learn more about Write Essentials, visit their web site at http://www.writeessentials.com or call (816) 436-7483.

