Search Logic plc Brought Onboard for Speed Ferries European Online Marketing Push

Kirkby Lonsdale, Lancashire, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/21/2007 -- Leading online marketing agency, Search Logic plc, is pleased to announce their latest account win in the form of Speed Ferries. Enhancing the online exposure of the UK’s fastest ferry crossing between Britain and France, Search Logic has been tasked to maximise ROI in key European territories as well as supporting the company’s overall online marketing strategy in the UK and Europe.



After successfully launching the world’s first low cost ferry company, Speed Ferries brought Search Logic onboard to take the lead in the competitive cross channel market and develop online bookings from key territories throughout Europe.



Elliot Jones, Search Logic’s Accounts Director, said: “the online travel sector really is booming, and the USP Speed Ferries boasts in the competitive space it operates in means we can really exploit our specialist skills in maximising the brand online and delivering ROI from across Europe.’



Diane Tibbles, spokesperson at Speed Ferries, added: ‘Search Logic’s flexibility and cost-effective solutions were key in their selection, and early results are exceedingly promising – we’re very excited to see how their input develops the Speed Ferries brand online.’



For More information relating to Search Logic plc or this press release call +44 (0)845 634 2800 or email contactus@searchlogic.com - www.searchlogic.com



About Search Logic plc

Search Logic plc is a forward thinking online marketing agency with national coverage, specialising in Semantic Search Engine Optimisation (SEO), Paid-Search (PPC) and Affiliate Marketing. Search Logic plc boasts a diverse client base across multiple industry sectors and full Google and SEO Certification – more details are available at http://www.searchlogic.com.

