Nashville, TN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/21/2007 -- From its foundations as one of California’s original counties, to its flourishing vineyards and its booming tourist industry, Sonoma County reflects a diverse and progressive spirit, and a unique culture that is the foundation of the region’s present-day prosperity and popularity.



With fact-filled photo captions and chapter introductions by Lee Torliatt, Historic Photos of Sonoma County rediscovers the area’s fascinating past through nearly 200 rare photographs culled from the Harold Lapham Collection, the Lee Torliatt Collection, the Sonoma County Library, the Sonoma County Museum, and the Library of Congress, showcased with exceptional clarity and beauty.



From its bountiful vineyards to strong Native American roots, the 1906 Earthquake to the Golden Gate Bridge, and much more, Sonoma County shines through the decades in glorious black-and-white photography, displayed in a large format.



“There is a growing sense of retaining ‘personal history’,” says Torliatt. “Families are smaller and tend to scatter themselves in faraway settings. These photos display a sense of community that may have been more important in Sonoma County before the major population growth of recent years.”



Historic Photos of Sonoma County is part of Turner Publishing’s Historic Photos series. These books, highlighting the history of the great cities, pivotal events, and legendary figures across America, have been acclaimed as a staple in the collection of anyone who loves history.



Historic Photos of Sonoma County

By: Lee Torliatt

Turner Publishing, $39.95

ISBN 13: 978-1-59652-409-5

http://www.turnerpublishing.com

