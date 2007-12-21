IDX Broker Displays Orlando Vacation Property for J Carey Properties, Inc.

Eugene, OR -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/21/2007 -- IDX, Inc. brings its time-saving search tool to J Carey Properties, Inc. in Clermont, Florida through Tom Richards’ realty website. IDX provides Richards with a mode for linking consumers and potential leads to the thousands of property listings on the Mid Florida Regional MLS (MIDFL) in an easy to navigate format.



J Carey Properties are provided with many beneficial tools including automatically updated listings, email update signup forms, supplemental listings, customer login (forced or optional), mortgage calculator, map based searches, agent roster, traffic detailing, lead generation tools and many more. This speeds up the real estate search process, leaving the agent more time to focus on lead generation, and the customer with a better way to search for exactly when he or she wants.



Property search tools are the future, and IDX, Inc. makes sure to provide realtors and brokers with the most comprehensive package on the market. The search field is seamlessly integrated into the Richards’ website, so that it looks and feels just like the existing site. J Carey Properties are able to not only utilize the varied tools, but can change the format and style from their own administrative login, or it they prefer, they can maintain a hands-off policy and let IDX take care of the updates.



About Tom Richards

Realtor Tom Richards is a Florida Real Estate Sales Associate specializing in upscale and select vacation properties in the different Orlando resort communities. Tom, a sales associate at J Carey Properties Inc. is recommended by Pulte Homes, the builders of both resorts, as the "best in the business" and can provide service packages that are unmatched by any other company.



About IDX, Inc.

Based in Eugene, Oregon IDX, Inc. is nationally known as a leading provider of real estate search applications. IDX Broker is IDX, Inc.’s principle real estate software utility. The easy to manage and customizable software helps real estate professionals display home listing data from their multiple listing service (MLS) on their individual and/or office websites. For more information on the services provided by IDX, Inc., please visit http://www.idxbroker.com.

