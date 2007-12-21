Data Center Automation Library of Best Practice Solutions Unveiled by Stratavia

Denver, CO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/21/2007 -- Stratavia™, a leading provider of Data Center Automation software and services, today introduced the Stratavia Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) Automation Library. As the first resource of its kind, the Library will offer “SOP modules” IT professionals can “check-out” over the Web, to access complimentary step-by-step recommendations to automate complex, manually-intensive and repetitive tasks related to emerging critical IT issues. The Library is a powerful tool available as a public service to the IT community and will expand as new SOP modules are made available.



As part of the Library’s launch, Stratavia is making its first SOP module available today, offering best practices for managing a SQL Server 2005 Upgrade. Microsoft has announced that mainstream support for SQL Server 2000 will end in April 2008 making updates, hotfixes and security patches unavailable after that date. With so many administrators in the process of the upgrade, this SOP is designed to equip organizations with an instruction manual to efficiently upgrade their SQL environment and leverage new features in the areas of performance, stability and security.



“The increasing complexity of the data center is driving costs higher than they need to be,” said Thor Culverhouse, CEO, Stratavia. “The IT community can come together to share best practices and make the process much more streamlined, moving the odds back in their favor. This library is a shared resource for the community to do just that.”



SOP modules provide a means of standardizing business rules and procedures across platforms and IT disciplines, spanning databases, applications and networks. They are developed according to best practices and based on Stratavia’s extensive work with the complex infrastructures of Fortune 1000 companies. On their own, these SOPs provide a concise and logical approach to a specific challenge; while the Library’s SOP modules do not require using Stratavia’s data center automation solution, they are exponentially more powerful when implemented within Stratavia’s Data Palette engine. For example, customers automating their SQL server upgrade cycle with Data Palette experienced 57% increases in efficiency and 'first time right' measurements.



Data Palette, Stratavia’s flagship IT automation platform, was designed to automate the manually intensive, repetitive and error prone tasks that constitute 80% of data center operations. It includes sophisticated analytics, addressing server provisioning and providing enhanced decision automation tools with an intelligent rules engine, aligning the IT infrastructures with the needs of the business. Data Palette empowers IT administrators to:



- Dynamically expand, virtualize and allocate server and storage space when needed;

- Automatically trigger alerts and set resolution policies with no manual intervention;

- Administer and track upgrades and configurations;

- Forensically report on database and IT operations for auditing and analysis;

- Deploy patches to prevent security threats and ensure optimal performance; and

- Support adherence to the Information Technology Infrastructure Library (ITIL®) framework of best practices.



For more information about Stratavia’s Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) Automation Library, visit http://www.stratavia.com.



About Stratavia

Stratavia is a leading provider of Data Center Automation software and server provisioning services. Stratavia's flagship platform, Data Palette, automates complex, error-prone, manually intensive yet repetitive IT administration tasks, while providing predictive analytics to detect and resolve issues before they can impact operations. Fortune 1000 companies rely on Data Palette to define, build and orchestrate standard operating procedures, and report on mission-critical applications and IT operations. Founded in 2001, Stratavia is headquartered in Denver, Colorado and is privately held and venture funded by Adams Street Partners, Asset Management Company and Vista Ventures. For more information go to http://www.stratavia.com.

