Rapid Recovery Provides Service to Quality Refrigeration at 3 IBC Locations

12/21/2007 -- Rapid Recovery, a refrigerant recovery company servicing the continental United States, recently completed a refrigerant recovery project at 3 Interstate Bakery Corporation Facilities for Quality Refrigeration of Wilmington, CA.



Jason Weber of Quality Refrigeration phoned Rapid Recovery to request refrigerant abatement at 3 IBC locations. The locations where being shut down and needed to have the refrigerant liability removed prior to vacating the properties. Quality Refrigeration has utilized Rapid Recovery many times, including on the USS Mercy (Naval Medical Ship), prior to this project and once again called on the experienced refrigerant abatement team.



With 3 separate locations to be recovered Rapid Recovery arrived at the IBC location in Los Angeles, CA on October 29 and completed the refrigerant abatement from 3 refrigeration racks as well as 6 other units approximately 30 tons in cooling capacity. The other 2 IBC plant locations to be recovered were located in Glendale, CA & Pomona, CA and were completed on Oct. 30 & Nov. 1, 2007 respectively. Between those locations an additional 9 refrigeration racks and 22 additional refrigerated appliances ranging from under 10 to 30 tons in cooling capacity were recovered, tagged & properly documented. Each of the IBC locations utilized at least 2 refrigerant types and well over 3000 lbs. of refrigerant was recovered. Rapid Recovery kept the refrigerant types separated by identifying the refrigerant types on the unit placards, properly pumping down their recovery equipment and placing the different refrigerants in the appropriate recovery cylinders. Terri LaMere of Rapid Recovery said; “I’m proud of our team & the professionalism, experience and customer service that they bring to each job. It is because of them that contractors like Quality Refrigeration continue to recognize the value added service we provide.”



About Rapid Recovery

Rapid Recovery offers refrigerant recovery and abatement nationwide through its franchise network. Their customer base includes refrigeration and air conditioning contractors, refrigeration wholesale distributors, demolition contractors, DOD, landfill administrators and in-house service departments. They provide on-site refrigerant recovery solutions, including job-site refrigerant recovery, recovery cylinder service, and refrigerant disposal and documentation services. Rapid Recovery can be contacted by phone toll free at 877.372.7732, by email at info@raprec.com or via their web site at www.raprec.com.

