The Big Boss Approves!

Vero Beach, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/26/2007 -- LoPresti TriTips™ lights passed the most critical test of all. In a recent night landing, these brilliant lights added to Alan Klapmeier’s personal SR22 landing visibility and taxi illumination. After landing, Alan, CEO and founder of Cirrus Design, remarked about his new HID tip lights “I LOVE these lights!”.



Visibility means safer conditions. Dimly lit runways have always been a reoccurring aviation problem. LoPresti, a big supporter of the Cirrus community, reacted to this need by developing the HID TriTips™. The system produces 1million lumens (in daytime lit like a 747), vastly improving depth perception on landing and providing supurb taxi illumination. The unique flush mount design of the lens accentuates the beautiful lines of the SR22 without the need for a glare fence. Aerotect thin film coating is added for lens/ leading edge protection, and separate cockpit switch for easy operation further refine this lighting solution.



In order to expedite installation and minimize labor hours, LoPresti has implemented a nation wide program with select Cirrus dealers. The purchase is an exchange process. The old tips are exchanged for the new and the aircraft in back in service with a minimum of down time. All necessary components including wiring, switches and even panel decals are included in this high quality kit.



Without a doubt, as Alan Klapmeier saw first hand, more light creates a safer environment for today’s pilot. Call a LoPresti TriTips™ stocking dealer for more information or call LoPresti SpeedMerchants 1-772-562-4757



LoPresti SpeedMerchants was founded by Roy LoPresti. He was well known for his dedication to making aircraft faster, lighter and sexier. SpeedMerchants continues to improve on his innovative designs. The business is carried on with his son Curtis LoPreti as CEO. It continues to be one of the most forward-looking aviation companies in the industry. Located at 2620 Airport North Drive, Vero Beach, Florida. For more information, call 772-562-4757 or visit http://www.SpeedMods.com

