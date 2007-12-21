Bucks County Researchers Celebrate the Spirit of Giving

Doylestown, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/21/2007 -- The Hepatitis B Foundation and the PA Biotechnology Center, in the spirit of giving, collected 1,067 pounds of non-perishable food items for a local Doylestown food pantry. The 20 day holiday food drive ended December 15 and was organized as a team competition among the 80 plus researchers and professional staff. The five teams competed to collect the widest “per pound” assortment of baby food and diapers, canned meats, pasta, healthy snacks, and much more. The prizes for the most pounds collected were coffee gift certificates and the knowledge that families in need were being helped during this holiday season. Next year, the Hepatitis B Foundation and PA Biotechnology Center hope to compete against another local organization to double the amount collected this year.



The Hepatitis B Foundation is the only national nonprofit organization solely dedicated to finding a cure and improving the quality of life for those affected with hepatitis B worldwide through research, education and patient advocacy. The Foundation is located in the new Pennsylvania Biotechnology Center, which it created to expand and accelerate its research mission. For more information, visit http://www.hepb.org or call (215) 489-4900.

