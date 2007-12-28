Dallas Contracting Co., Inc. Completes Selective Demolition and Salvage Project

South Plainfield, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/28/2007 -- National Demolition Association member Dallas Contracting Co., Inc. (Dallas Contracting) was contracted by a leading global producer of value-added industrial chemicals to perform selective interior and exterior demolition of structures and equipment associated with their pilot plant. The pilot plant was being shut down and the client wanted certain equipment rigged and crated and the remaining equipment and associated structures demolished.



Prior to any dismantlement work, Dallas Contracting confirmed that all utilities had been disconnected and that all process lines had been properly drained.



Dallas Contracting then commenced the salvage and rigging of various pieces of equipment which needed to be relocated to the client's other facilities (one in the U.S. and one in Europe). In total, Dallas Contracting rigged and crated over 25 pieces of equipment (pumps, motors, meters, PLCs) which necessitated 21 crates.



Following the salvage operation, Dallas Contracting then commenced the selective demolition work, including:



• Disconnection and Removal of Pilot Apparatuses in Lab

• Disconnection and Removal of Equipment in Compressor Closet

• Disconnection and Removal of Exterior Tank and Cylinder Housing

• Disconnection and Removal of Control Panels in Control Room

• Disconnection and Removal of Apparatuses on Mezzanine

• Demolition of Service Piping in Lab and Compressor Closet

• Demolition of Exterior Chain Link Fencing

• Demolition of 500 Gallon Stainless Steel Storage Tank

• Demolition of Miscellaneous Exterior Components



Dallas Contracting also performed the necessary restorative work such as repair of thru-wall pipe penetrations, ceiling repair, asphalt walkway and driveway re-finishing, and concrete slab repairs.



The project was completed in approximately 3 weeks without incident or injury.



