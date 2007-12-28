Crime Prevention Advocate Starts Stop Crime 365 Blog

Phoenix, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/28/2007 --Crime Prevention advocate, Jean Axelrod, has partnered with Neekam company to create the Stop Crime 365 Blog. This blog will act as a source of information and networking for finding information and ask questions like, ‘Does the death penalty really stop the crime?’, as well as provide information about ways to stop hate crimes in school.



The Stop Crime blog will create a call to action to educate the community on how to stop hate crimes, not only by saying how to stop crime, but providing tips on how to take action to actually stop crime now.



This blog seeks to add to the publicity surrounding the current plague of crime in many communities, including the lesser recognized reality of truck stop crime rates.



“In a survey taken last year, more than 36 percent of truck drivers said that finding a rest area in which to park is a problem every night. More than 80 percent said that at least once a week, they continue to drive past the point of feeling "safe and alert" because they cannot find a place to stop and rest due to the inability to stop crime at these locations which are often not monitored due to their sometimes desolate locations." Ms. Axelrod explained.



According to Ms. Axelrod, the http://stopcrime365.com Blog also discusses hard hitting issues, such as the death penalty and whether or not it really prevents crime.



The Stop Crime 365 Blog helps interested people stay abreast of technologies that are being invented to stop crime. Readers will be able to learn about tools available to consumers to protect themselves against crime in many environments.



About Neekam company

Neekam company helps clients get the most out of their Internet domain names. Neekam's proprietary Blog Domain Name Riches system is a “soup-to-nuts” key to unlocking domain name investing riches.

