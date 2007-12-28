IT3000 Achieve Microsoft Certified Partner Status

Bournemouth, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/28/2007 -- Local IT support company IT3000 are proud to announce their new accreditation of ‘Microsoft Certified Partner’.



IT3000 has successfully demonstrated its ability and expertise with Microsoft technologies by meeting the rigorous evaluation standards of the Certified Partner Program, boasting two MCP’s (Microsoft Certified Professionals) amongst it’s staff, having great customer recommendations and working towards a NISC (Networking infrastructure solutions competency) award.



By achieving Certified Partner status, IT3000 will receive a number of benefits including instant access to Microsoft resources and leading industry training and support to give them the edge over the competition. Director Peter Wheatley commented “we are very pleased to have achieved the next level in Microsoft status and is recognition of our team’s hard work and dedication to IT Technologies.



About IT3000

IT3000 are a leading on-site IT support provider, covering both the Dorset & Hampshire areas. They specialise in providing a dedicated IT support service for companies who are either not big enough or cannot justify employing a full time computer expert. Their corporate website is at http://www.it3000.co.uk

