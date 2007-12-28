Fashion Enthusiast Starts Gap 180 Blog

Phoenix, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/28/2007 -- Hip fashion connoisseur, Oliver Nayat, has partnered with Neekam company to create the Gap 180 Blog. This blog will act as a source of information and networking for savings on the Gap clothing brand as well as their ever popular piperlime promotions. This blog's mission is to provide information on making the most of your budget while outfitting yourself in the finest Gap fashions.



Oliver Nayat says, “Today, Gap Inc. is one of the world's largest specialty retailers, with more than 3,100 stores and fiscal 2006 revenues of $15.9 billion. They operate four of the most recognized apparel brands in the world — Gap, Banana Republic, and Piperlime. If you are looking for the best new specials and promotions, this blog is meant to help.”



This blog also seeks to add to the publicity surrounding banana republic coupons and other banana republic specials online. The Gap also owns Banana Republic outlets which are another high profile retail outlet with Gap style and quality throughout.



Oliver also states that: “The Gap brand has been around since the late 60’s, at a very crucial time in our nation’s history. For over 40 years The Gap brand has been popular and made a big presence in the retail clothing market. They have since expanded into other household names including the banana republic, and piperlime, The Gap created shoe line.”



According to Mr Nayat, the Blog also stresses the use of outlet stores to get the high quality fashion you want from The Gap, “Outlet stores provide the same quality fashions you will find in the regular shops, at a fraction of the price. Some outlets sell irregulars, so you can get a great pair of jeans with a minor flaw, like a stray thread or a crooked tag. They are still the quality fashions you expect, with minor aesthetic flaws. The Gap Outlet stores are highly underrated and a great resource for great name brand savings.”



News about The Gap is really exciting. The decline in sales for the Gap Corporation this year will work to your advantage in many ways. The longevity of the brand will not allow it to disappear, which means you can expect great sales to occur, especially around the holiday season. You can expect this blog to provide links to things like piperlime code discount coupons, as well as Bannana Republic deals and steals.



About Neekam company

Neekam company helps clients get the most out of their Internet domain names. Neekam's proprietary Blog Domain Name Riches system is a “soup-to-nuts” key to unlocking domain name investing riches.







Contact:

Oliver Nayat

Partner

Neekam Inc

830 N 1st Ave.

Phoenix, Az. 85003

United States

Phone 602-254-6844

Fax 602-254-6762

webmediagroup@gmail.com

http://www.neekam.com



