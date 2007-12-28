2X and SEDICOM Deliver a Complete and Reliable Thin Client Solution by Joining Forces

Nicosia, Cyprus, London, UK and Copenhagen, Denmark -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/28/2007 -- 2X Software Ltd, the international developer of thin client computing software, today announced they have teamed with Sedicom Europe, a leading distributor of high quality thin clients and thin client infrastructure, for businesses Europe wide. The companies together now supply a fully integrated and highly reliable thin client business grade solution using the 2X ThinClientServer technologies.



Cost-effective preinstalled “Powered by 2X” NEX Terminal thin clients



Businesses that are already using 2X ThinClientServer can now benefit from cost-effective preinstalled “Powered by 2X” NEX Terminal thin clients as an integrated solution, confident that there are no inconsistencies between the products.



"As the thin client market gains momentum, it is essential for VAR’s to be able to offer a thin client solution that eliminates deployment challenges, such as reliability and interoperability," said Nikolaos Makris, CEO at 2X Software. “2X’s partnership with Sedicom provides an excellent thin client solution. Full interoperability testing has been executed, so customers can use our ThinClientServer with NEX Terminal thin clients knowing that the solution has been tested and that they have full support from both companies”.



"By working with 2X, we are delivering a reliable and cost-effective solution to our customers that incorporates, seamless integration and interoperability into an existing IT environment”, said Jan Kaspersen of Sedicom, “The 2X ThinClientServer is a reliable product that is extremely easy to install and manage. The ease of technical configuration and features make the solution perfect for us and provide our business customers a fully integrated thin client solution”. “In addition 2X is a great add-on to our existing business, as 90% of all terminals already supplied is Linux based. With 2X our existing Linux customers can easy merge many different vendors to one uniform platform”.



How 2X ThinClientServer together with Sedicom NEX Terminal thin clients works



2X ThinClientServer deploys a small footprint Linux-based OS to the NEX thin client devices and to old or new PCs. NEX Terminal thin clients always boot the latest version of the 2X OS from the ThinClientServer. Hardware & connection settings (including resolution, logging and more) are retrieved from the server when the client logs on, making Sedicom’s NEX Terminal thin clients easy to manage and deploy.



About SEDICOM

Founded in 2002 , Sedicom Europe is the top distributor of thin clients in Denmark, supplying 50% + of all thin clients sold to the channel. Sedicom Europe is the main distributor of Fujitsu-Siemens Futro terminals, NEXTerminal NEXstations and NEXlaptop terminals and VXL terminals. Sedicom Europe is the market leader in server based computing, both in hardware and software, supplying everything else than Citrix software. Sedicom has distribution outlets in Denmark, Holland, Poland and UAE (Dubai). Sedicom Europe is a Joint venture between NEXTsystem Holding Denmark which has been supplying UNIX based terminals since 1989 and 2Close BV in Holland.



About 2X

2X Software Ltd - 2X - is a company developing software for the booming server-based computing market. Thin client computing controls spiraling PC management costs, centralizes application and desktop management, improves security and performance and allows users to work remotely. The company’s product line includes: 2X ThinClientServer Enterprise and PXES editions, 2X LoadBalancer for Terminal Services/Citrix, 2X ApplicationServer for Windows Terminal Services, and 2X TerminalServer for Linux. 2X is a privately held company with offices in USA, UK, Germany, Japan, Cyprus and Malta. Its management team is backed by years of experience in developing and selling network infrastructure software. 2X is a Microsoft and RedHat partner. For more information visit: http://www.2x.com, http://www.2xsoftware.de, http://www.2xsoftware.it, http://www.2xsoftware.fr, http://www.2xsoftware.es.



All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

