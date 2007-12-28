Singapore -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/28/2007 -- Asia Pacific’s most outstanding travel and tourism event will be organised with much aplomb in year 2008. Schedule to be held at the Beijing Exhibition Center, China from 19 to 21 June 2008, the 5th presentation of Beijing International Tourism Expo 2008 (BITE 2008) is exceptionally meaningful and significant as it coincides with the much-anticipated Beijing 2008 Olympics Games this summer.



Partnering with the esteemed Beijing Tourism Administration (BTA) and the Beijing Relation Exhibition Co. Ltd (BRE) once again, Conference & Exhibition Management Services Pte Ltd (CEMS) is excited to commemorate this momentous occasion with an Olympic Games theme presentation.



Projected to occupy all 12 halls of the Beijing Exhibition Center, BITE 2008 will hit the mark of its ‘千.百.万: Qian. Bai. Wan’ strategic target with 1,000 exhibitors, 100 destinations and 30,000 gross exhibit area, making it possibly the most successful showing since its inception.



With its panoply of destinations and travel packages, the professionally managed BITE series of exhibition attracts no less thousands of quality buyers and visitors every year. A stellar showcase of the best is expected at the 2008 presentation with several leading players in the tourism sector confirming their participation in BITE 2008. Korea for one has signed up an impressive 243 square metre of exhibit space. Repeat exhibitors supporting the event include Belgium, Czech Republic, Shajah and Turkey to name a few. BITE 2008 is a definitive mark in the tourism and travel trade calendar.



Conference & Exhibition Management Services Pte Ltd

Established in 1980, CEMS is a regional organiser with a global perspective. A key player in the meeting, incentive, convention and exhibition industry (MICE) in Singapore, CEMS has vast knowledge and experience in organising and managing exhibitions and conferences with business activities spanning across many countries in ASEAN including Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Myanmar and the Philippines, China in North Asia and India, Sri Lanka, Pakistan in the South Asia.



In October 1997 CEMS achieved the distinction of being the first professional conference and exhibition organiser in Singapore to obtain the ISO 9002 certification.

