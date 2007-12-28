Realty Experts Use IDX Broker To Promote Choice Cedar City Properties

Eugene, OR -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/28/2007 -- IDX, Inc. announces today the addition of the Bontadelli Team with the ERA Realty Center in Cedar City, Utah to its network of real estate professionals industry using its primary software application, IDX Broker. This integrated search tool enables them to connect their clients with thousands of property listings from the Iron County MLS (ICBOR).



Keeping on the cutting edge of the real estate profession, the Bantadelli team is using IDX (Internet Data Exchange), a program that allows participating real estate agents or brokers to provide the listings from their Multiple Listing Service (MLS) on their website. This access to information previously only available to the realtor greatly simplifies the home search process. The Bontadelli’s are using this application to display such search criteria as location and number of rooms. They can also access traffic reporting tools, add-ons such as slideshows and various other features that will make their website appealing to consumers.



Visitors to the site can save their searches and create advanced searches, find homes with specified heating and flooring, contact an agent, and sign up for email updates to be sent when new properties become available. The attractive and easy to use search tools are seamlessly integrated into the Bontadelli’s website, making it indistinguishable from the page they display it on.



About The Bontadelli Team

About IDX, Inc.

Based in Eugene, Oregon IDX, Inc. is nationally known as a leading provider of real estate search applications. IDX Broker is IDX, Inc.’s principle real estate software utility. The easy to manage and customizable software helps real estate professionals display home listing data from their multiple listing service (MLS) on their individual and/or office websites. For more information on the services provided by IDX, Inc., please visit http://www.idxbroker.com.

