SmartSense Health Plan Now Available from Blue Cross of California

Santa Rosa, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/28/2007 -- GetMyMedical.com, one of California's leading insurance agencies, is now offering the new Blue Cross SmartSense health plans (SmartSense Plans).The plan features comprehensive and affordable coverage for individuals and families.



The SmartSense plan gives shoppers a range of deductibles to choose from, making it easy to fit the monthly premiums into any budget. The plan also features a choice of generic or comprehensive prescription drug coverage. Generic drugs have a copayment of only $15.



Other SmartSense features include: • Unlimited doctor visits with a copayment of just $30 -- and the deductible is waived for the first 3 visits • $7,000,000 in lifetime benefits • Access to a provider network of over 50,000 doctors and 400 hospitals • Optional dental coverage and term life insurance benefits



"SmartSense was designed for those consumers who recognize the importance of health coverage, but need flexibility when it comes to cost," said Dennis Alexander, Benefit Consultant and Owner of GetMyMedical.com Blue Cross Plans Website. Added Alexander: "Blue Cross of California offers a menu of plans that provide consumers with benefits that address a variety of life stages many will face."



Premiums for the SmartSense Plan can be as low as $86 a month (based on rates for a 38 year old male living in San Francisco County, with a $1,500 deductible).



Insurance shoppers interested in the SmartSense Plan should visit GetMyMedical.com for a free health insurance quote (http://www.getmymedical.com/).