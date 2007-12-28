Kids Games Lover Starts Kids Games 360 Blog

Phoenix, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/28/2007 -- Kids Games connoisseur, Ann Rotondo, has joined with Neekam company to create the Kids Games 360 Blog. This blog will act as a source of information and networking to discuss the best fun games for kids, including kid’s party games, and the somewhat more educational kid’s math games. This blog's mission is to provide information on games for kids of all kinds, be it digital or the old fashioned board games we all love.



Ann Rotondo says, “In today’s technology laden society, kids play way too many video games. This instant gratification can be damaging to their sense of patience and sportsmanship. It’s important to diversify the types of games kids play, not only for educational benefit but for social and developmental benefit.”



This http://kidsgames360.com blog seeks to add to the publicity surrounding popular kids games of all types, from enriching places like PBS kids games, or fun word games that you can play to enrich your child’s vocabulary.



Ann Rotondo says, “Kid’s online games are great fun when played with a supervising parent or guardian. They can make a child feel excited about using technology and allow them to interact more closely with their parent than a typical video game system, since any child on the internet should have a supervisor of their activities for their safety.”



She continues, "Contrastingly, more families can also benefit from a good old fashioned board game night. This allows the family to sit together and interact around the board and bond with each other. Parents will enjoy the nostalgia of the board games they grew up loving and enjoy teaching them to their children. Board games are great kids learning games that also improve cognitive, motor and other skills involve interaction and improve social skills. "



And adds, "Seasonal games also offer a chance to enjoy fresh new challenges in gaming, things like Halloween party games for kids and other holidays can be fun and help kids learn at the same time."



Ms. Rotondo says, "I most enjoy being able to help direct people to the best kid’s games, whether they are online, or traditional live action games. What is important to me is connecting people with new ways to interact with their kids and provide their children with worthwhile activities that are enriching as well as entertaining.”



