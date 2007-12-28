Philippine Property Investment: Condotel Profit Assured

Mandaluyong City, Metro Manila Philippines -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/28/2007 -- Metro Manila's Central Business District of Ortigas Center is abundant with numerous company head offices and classy hotels, exclusive restaurants, shopping malls, private hospitals and 36 hole golf course.



The Philippines, combined with its established, perfect sun drenched beaches 'dream destination' profile, serious investors looking on the global property market are succumbing to Filipino charm. PLC International Marketing Networks, with its internet based Global Agency, are the lead marketing partners with Pacific Concord Properties Inc for the Lancaster Brand of Condotels in the Philippines that includes the Lancaster Atrium Towers Condo Hotel in their growing portfolio offering top class property from as little as £26,000.



“You can buy an apartment in a centrally located Philippines skyscraper from as little as £26k” said Beth Collingz of PLC International. It's not just the alluring investment environment of the Ortigas Central Business District that draws investors to Philippines, its more to do with the properties expected higher than average 12% yields and exceptional real property off plan 70% growth in the last 36 months.



The Philippines GDP has been expanding at over 5% year on year and the Philippine Peso has appreciated a staggering 25% against the $USD in the previous 18 months of writing settling at 41.30 on the Dollar. US based investment bankers see the peso’s continuing appreciation through 2008 breaking the 38:1 barrier for the first time since 1996



In Metro Manila, Ortigas Center is now where it's all at. A fully furnished, fully managed apartment at the Lancaster Atrium includes fixtures, fittings, furniture and tableware, glassware, bedding, cutlery etc, essentially making for immediate rental, with the option of obtaining a rental yield (around 8-12%) by enrolling the unit in Lancaster’s Condotel Rental Pool open to buyers.



Foreign investors can own condo properties on freehold basis, amidst the sustained, aggressive and growing Philippine economy. With no prequalification easy 6 year interest free credit available and up to 12 year buyers finance plans available, all unit owners can spread their payments and reduce the initial amount of cash they require to get a piece of this prime Condotel.



