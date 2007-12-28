OMLogic Promotes TIE Entrepreneurial Summit as Online Marketing Partner

New Delhi, Delhi India -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/28/2007 -- OMLogic Consulting enters into Online Event Promotion as the Online Marketing Partner for TIE Entrepreneurial Summit 2007 (TES).



Announcing the success of TIE Entrepreneurial Summit 2007 (http://www.tiesummit.org) Online Promotion Campaign, Mr. Pradeep Chopra, Director and Marketing Head, OMLogic Consulting, said, "We are happy to be a part of TES, which focuses on developing the Entrepreneurial talent in Asia. This event provided us an opportunity to prove our expertise in event promotion."



Mr. Pradeep Chopra further added that OMLogic Consulting's promotion campaign provided 27% of the potential delegates to the TES 2007 web-portal during the month of November and December. This corresponded to a total of 6000+ potential delegates. Also, OMLogic improved the web-sales process for TES.



Online Event Promotion is increasingly gaining importance as the media of choice for all events WorldWide. Online Event Promotion provides global reach and is extremely cost effective as compared to traditional Event Promotion medias such as Television, Radio, Newspapers and Banners.



Added Mr. Digbijoy Shukla, Associate Director, TIE New Delhi, "We are very pleased with the results of the online promotion campaign performed by OMLogic Consulting (http://www.omlogic.com) for TES 2007. OMLogic played an instrumental role in our marketing efforts to promote & brand the TES 2007 as perhaps the largest gathering of entrepreneurs & Investors in Asia. OMLogic helped us to reach out to the world at large through a very structured & result oriented approach in reaching the right set of audience who would be interested in the summit. OMLogic's commitment, ownership & result orientation to the assignment delivered wonderful results & played an important role in helping us surpass our target of registered delegates."



TiE Summit connects over 1500 entrepreneurs from across the Asia to world's leading investors. Focused on inspiring and educating entrepreneurs as well as debating aspects that influence the entrepreneurial environment and opportunities in the Indian market, TES is one of Asia's largest conventions for entrepreneurs. This year's theme, ‘Entrepreneurship is the Future', revolved around developments in not only conventional fields like Technology, Consumer Businesses and Media but also entrepreneurial opportunities in emerging areas such as Lifestyle, Social Entrepreneurship, CleanTech etc.



About OMLogic Consulting

OMLogic Consulting (http://www.omlogic.com) is a leading Online Marketing consulting and outsourcing company, based in India. It's unique and a holistic approach to Online Marketing ensures that its customers get the maximum return on their Online Marketing investments. Unlike most other online marketing firms, OMLogic works with its customers as its partners and treats online marketing as a core and an integral part of its customer's business. It starts its customer engagement by first understanding its customer business thoroughly and then by creating a customized Online Marketing strategy.



To know more about how OMLogic can help your business go global and produce breakthrough results using online marketing, check out http://www.omlogic.com/online-marketing-services.html

