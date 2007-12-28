Ziglar Australia Offers Sales Training and Sales Tips for Step Five: Take Action

Queensland, Australia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/28/2007 -- Zig Ziglars recent opening of his sales training in Australia has had great success and responses by businesses in Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne. Sales in a profession to be proud of and through honesty, integrity, pride and professionalism all sales people will see success.



The purpose of this step is to TAKE ACTION, that is, to close the sale. Closing the sale is accomplished by asking the prospect to purchase your product or service. You should enter this step only after the prospect has agreed that your recommendation is advantageous to him/her. This should be the logical conclusion to your sales activity.



What you need to know and do:

When to deal with objections, How to differentiate between true and false objections, How to test objections with “suppose” and “isolate/validate” using the CETAA method, How to use trial closes for agreement, How to ask for the order and close the sale.



The Ziglar Sales System. This program provides you with the skills and techniques to increase your sales productivity by equipping you with the tools necessary to sell with more confidence, competence and comfort.



Throughout this program you will be developing specific strategies for your prospective customers and current accounts. Our goal is to prepare you to be more productive when you return to your selling activities.



Purpose of Ziglar Sales System:

To increase your sales effectiveness and productivity as a sales professional.



Ziglar Sales System Program Goals:

Sell more, Sell more people, more effectively, more ethically and more often, Increase your existing skills and knowledge, Build better sales relationships with prospects and customers, Interpret the value of your products and services, Implement a client-centered sales process, Manage and overcome objections in a professional manner, Develop greater confidence as a person and as a sales professional.



The Sales Expert Toolkit includes closing techniques, questioning, account planning templates, opportunity planning templates and more..



