Automotix.net Launches Auto Salvage Service, Once Again Broadening an Already Extended Line of Useful Services.

Mission, KS -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/28/2007 -- Automotix.net is a website that strives to be all-inclusive when it comes to offering automobile related services. Automotix.net is a great place for buying and selling vehicles and vehicle parts through the use of classified ads. Automotix also offers a constantly growing article section with an endless supply of useful information, and most recently, the addition of an automobile salvage section on the website as well ( http://www.automotix.net/autosalvage.html )



Automotix.net also makes it simple for users to search for specific automobile parts, where they will be connected with hundreds of different parts dealers located all over the country. This way, users can find the best parts available for their vehicles. Automotix.net is regarded as an authority when it comes to vehicles and vehicle parts, and strives to provide a wealth of resources and information for anyone who needs it.



Automotix.net, a website that already has a very strong presence in the online automotive industry, is taking things another step further by offering comprehensive information relating to automobile salvage. This is in addition to an arena where users can buy and sell salvaged car parts and junk cars as well. This website addition will open up new avenues for visitors to find the vehicle parts they need, by providing inexpensive used vehicle parts taken directly from salvaged vehicles from all over the country.



Automotix.com is offering an extended line of automotive salvaging services, including auto salvage classifieds, a locator for finding salvage yards based on local area, the ability to post wanted ads for automotive salvage, and the ability to post salvaged vehicles to the auto salvage classifieds. The website is working hard to create new connections between salvage yards, auto recyclers and the consumers who are looking for used automotive parts.



Most salvage yards are responsible for selling their own automotive parts after parting out the damaged vehicles that they purchase, but by connecting auto recyclers and car enthusiasts, the Automotix.com website is making the connection run more smoothly than before. The Automotix.com automotive parts marketplace is growing by leaps and bounds in response to the heads of the automotive industry.



This new facet of the Automotix.com website is intended to offer up new opportunities for visitors to find the vehicles and the vehicle parts they need through an avenue that many people do not consider. Purchasing salvaged parts can be a simple and affordable way to deal with a replacement or repair, which is why Automotix is bringing the service to its members.



